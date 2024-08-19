Cleveland Police investigating Middlesbrough disorder release new photo appeal

Cleveland Police has released a series of images of people officers would like to speak to in relation to disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4 August 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Robinson, who is leading the investigation into the incident in Middlesbrough, said: “We will continue to relentlessly pursue those suspected of causing serious violence and disorder in Middlesbrough.

“A number of people have been arrested, charged and sentenced and our investigation continues. We have now released further images of people we’d like to speak to.

“I’d like to thank the community for their support and for all the information they have provided us so far. Please continue to submit information to us.

“If you recognise any of the people in the photographs below or similarly if you see yourself, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

People can get in contact with Cleveland Police via a specialist website set up for the investigation: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

People are also urged to quote the reference number written on the photo when submitting information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police. Credit: Cleveland Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police. Credit: Cleveland Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police. Credit: Cleveland Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police. Credit: Cleveland Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...