A mother and daughter wept as they appeared in court together charged with violent disorder following widespread trouble in Middlesbrough.

Grandmother Amanda Walton, 52, of Ashling Way, Middlesbrough, and Megan Davison, a 24-year-old mother of two, were remanded in custody following a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Walton, who was walking her dog, is accused of throwing a stone at a building as a baying mob made its way along Parliament Road on 4 August.

She is also accused of damaging a car wing mirror. Walton was with her daughter, who was said to have repeatedly jumped on the roof of the same parked car.

No pleas were entered during the hearing.

District Judge Marie Mallon remanded both in custody to appear before Teesside Crown Court on 29 August.

Meanwhile, Davison’s partner, Jake Wray, who lives with her at Seaton Street, Middlesbrough, appeared in a neighbouring courtroom charged with violent disorder and arson with intent.

Wray is accused of stopping cars to ask if the driver was white or English during the disorder in Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old is also accused of setting a wheelie bin alight during the trouble in the town centre.

He did not enter pleas but it was indicated he would deny the offences and District Judge Helen Cousins remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court, also on 29 August.

As he was taken away from the dock, he told people in the public gallery: “Tell Megan I love her."

