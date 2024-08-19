A protester who threw a missile towards a police line during a city centre riot has been jailed.

Unemployed Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed address, was seen on footage published on the Guardian newspaper website hurling an item towards officers when violence flared in Sunderland on 2 August.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told Newcastle Crown Court on Monday (19 August) that police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout the city that afternoon.

Miss Dowling said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Four required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnesses the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Miss Dowling said Groenewald was in the Keel Square area of the city, wearing a black hoodie.

She said: "He can be seen on police bodyworn footage standing in front of the line of police officers, speaking on a mobile phone with his hood up.

"There were a number of people around him, essentially groups facing off against the police."

Miss Dowling said it initially appeared that Groenewald had not been acting aggressive or violent on the day but added: "Subsequently police obtained footage from the Guardian website which showed the defendant pick up a brick or half brick or paving slab and throw it towards police."

Groenewald initially denied it was him on the footage but later admitted violent disorder.

Claire Anderson, defending, said Groenewald knew about the protest that day but did not go along to actively participate.

Miss Anderson said: "He went along to Keel Square to see what was going on.

"He got carried away in the moment and for some inexplicable reason he picked up the item from the floor and threw it in the direction of the police."

Miss Anderson said nobody was hit or hurt by the missile her client threw and he is remorseful for his involvement.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1 million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: "The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

"The vast majority of our people are law-abiding, proud members of the community."

Judge Paul Sloan KC jailed Groenewald for 26 months and told him: "You and others brought shame upon the city of Sunderland.

"For no justifiable reason whatsoever you and many more gathered in the city centre and participated in an orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder.

"The mayhem was widespread."

