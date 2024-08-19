Play Brightcove video

Footage from Alex Fowkes captures UK stunt champion Jonny Davies breaking the world record for fastest speed dragged behind a motorcycle

A professional stunt rider has set a new world record after being dragged behind the back of his own motorcycle at nearly 160mph.

Jonny Davies broke the previous record set in 1999 when he performed the trick at Elvington Airfield, near York, on Sunday (18 August).

Clad in custom made titanium overshoes - or 'skis' - the 32-year-old, from Peterlee, jumped off the back of his bike before hitting 159.5mph on the track.

Watched on by his girlfriend, son, baby and family and friends, the current UK stunt champion said he was overcome with emotion as he set a new Guinness World Record.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "Im pretty good at hiding emotions but when I pulled back on the pitch and found out I'd done it and all my family was there - it was a little bit too much for us.

"I had to do a tactical parade lap and wave at the crowd with my visor down while leaking from the eyes."

Jonny Davies skis along on titanium plates behind his bike during the record-breaking performance. Credit: Paul Fishwick Photography

Performing at the Ultimate Super Car Show, Jonny managed to bag his achievement during the event's hour break for lunch.

The rider had a 183mph practice run on the track on the seat of his specially modified Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX before donning the titanium plates needed for his stunt.

He then practiced on a stand to "get into the rhythm of jumping on and off the bike" which he said was "probably the most scary part".

A warm up run of 130mph was soon followed by a first record attempt just shy of the world record.

Jonny said he let the boots cool down before going out in front of the "six people deep" crowd which included his long-term girlfriend Tanya Wood, four-year-old son Joey and his eight-month-old baby Olivia.

Jonny Davies celebrates his achievement with girlfriend Tanya Wood and their children Joey and Olivia. Credit: Paul Fishwick Photography

"I got to 110mph before climbing off the back, then jump on the floor then apply the secondary throttle which is operated by my thumb....I just gave it full throttle and held on for the ride and it was one hell of a ride.

"It was probably the scariest thing I've ever done, even scarier than breaking the news to my girlfriend that i wanted I actually wanted to do this record."

The record-breaking stunt beat a previous record of 156.3mph, held by stunt rider and Jonny's inspiration Gary Rothwell.

A professional stunt rider by trade, Jonny was seven when role model Rothwell secured his record.

And despite appearing in events, shows and promotional videos for nearly a decade, the rider had never attempted his record-breaking stunt until June this year.

