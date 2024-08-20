Play Brightcove video

A former big brother contestant and a broadcaster and author debate the use of terms like 'pet' on Good Morning Britain

A North East university is asking staff to stop using the Geordie term of endearment 'pet'.

Newcastle University suggests the avoidance of "patronising and gendered terms" such as "girls, pet or ladies" in a guide on inclusive language aimed at researchers.

The seven-page downloadable document on the institution's website covers language around gender, gender affirmation, sexual orientation and race.

It states that leaders in research reported "concerns about using the 'wrong' language" when discussing equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

The guide reads: "Language is always evolving, and it is important to be mindful of any trends. Language can also be individualised – what one person finds acceptable; another may find inappropriate in certain contexts."

Under the section titled 'Talking about gender', it suggests addressing colleagues by their names, referring to groups as "friends of colleagues", adding: "Avoid patronising or gendered terms, such as girls, pet, or ladies."

It also suggests avoiding phrases like “man up”, “grow some balls” or “don’t be such a girl”.

The guide continues: "They are incredibly sexist phrases which you may hear in conversation.

"When these are used to address men, they also perpetuate the stereotype that men can’t be emotional, and simultaneously indicate that men are stronger than women."

A guide on inclusive language sets out what researchers should and should not say at Newcastle University. Credit: PA

During a debate on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (20 August), broadcaster and author Eleanor Mills said while she loved "the regionality" of terms such as 'pet', the use of them "all about context".

She told presenters Dean Fletcher and Kate Garraway: "There's a really patronising element to it and of course it's all about context.

"You wouldn't call you boss 'pet', 'babe', 'sweetie', 'love'.

"It's about a power dynamic and I think the reason why a lot of young women particularly really don't like being called pet or 'baby' or 'sweetie' or something by a stranger is 'cause it feels rather demeaning, infantilising and patronising."

Former big brother contestant Mark Byron disagreed, and told viewers he did not believe terms of endearment like 'pet' were sexist.

He said: "I think it's sweet. It's part of our regional identity. I'm from Liverpool but I live in central London which we're really lucky it's so multicultural, but you kind of use some of those regional tweaks.

"It needs to be celebrated because it is just a term of endearment."

A Newcastle University spokesperson said the terms were not banned, and added: "Our researchers asked for advice on using inclusive language in a professional capacity and the guide was created to help them do that."

