An ex-soldier who threw stones at the police during widespread disorder in Hartlepool was identified later from the T-shirt he was wearing which had his name on the back, a court has heard.

Qualified tank driver Joel Bishop, who served with the Royal Logistic Corps, admitted a charge of violent disorder and two counts of possessing offensive weapons, namely rocks and a plank of wood.

Judge Francis Laird KC, at Teesside Crown Court, sentenced the 27-year-old to 18 months in prison, having accepted his genuine remorse and that the hard-working “family man” had an “exemplary” army record.

Video footage shown in court on Tuesday (20 August) showed the father-of-two joining in attacks on police officers in riot gear, three times throwing stones or a plank at them and using abusive language.

The prosecution accepted this was not a racist comment, but an insult directed at police.

Joel Bishop is seen throwing a plank of wood at police in riot gear in footage released by Cleveland Police

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said a large protest group had gathered by the Cenotaph in Hartlepool at 6pm on 31 July and by 7:30pm it had turned violent.

She said Bishop was identified from footage afterwards because he had his name on the back of his green T-shirt, as well as by his distinctive tattoo.

Ms Masters quoted from an impact statement given by Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster which detailed the damage to the community, the fear caused by the disorder, the injuries inflicted on officers, and the cost of the damage.

He said the level of violence directed at his officers was “unprecedented”.

Bishop, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, has no previous convictions or convictions and acted completely out of character that night, said Rod Hunt, defending.

The defendant joined the Army at 18, boxed for his regiment, took part in winter combat exercises, and had no disciplinary issues during his five years in uniform.

He was qualified to drive any military vehicle including tanks, Mr Hunt said, and became an HGV driver upon leaving the Army.

Mr Hunt said Bishop was taken on by a major employer and was nominated as a young driver of the year by the firm.

Mr Hunt said Bishop lost his temper that night, adding: “It is so out of character that one struggles to find any rational explanation.”

He added: “He was not wearing any disguise – he actually had a shirt with his name on it.”

Violence erupted on the streets of Hartlepool on 31 July. Credit: PA

Bishop had no animosity towards the police and even considered joining their ranks after he left the Army, Mr Hunt added.

He told the court: “It just seems he succumbed to the mob mentality, it’s something he bitterly regrets.”

Passing sentence, Judge Laird said Bishop’s behaviour that night was “disgraceful”.

He told him: “Joel Bishop, you chose to take part in an organised and large-scale act of public disorder.

“In that disorder, police officers were attacked and there was significant damage to property.

“Members of the public have been forced to endure the devastation and chaos caused to their communities.

“The public are rightly outraged by this behaviour.”

Bishop’s partner and mother wept in the public gallery as he was jailed for 18 months.

The judge reduced that from 27 months on account of his earlier guilty plea.

Meanwhile, an Iraq War veteran who threw missiles at police while he was intoxicated on drink and cocaine during disorder in Sunderland has been jailed for 26 months.

Philip Crawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, was filmed shouting, gesticulating and throwing a beer can and something he picked up off the road at police in protective gear as widespread trouble broke out in the city on 2 August.

The defendant, who admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (20 August) by Judge Paul Sloan KC, who was told that Crawthorne had previous convictions including one for racially abusing people on a bus the year before.

The court heard Crawthorne had joined the Army and served in Iraq when he was 18 before being medically discharged at 20.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said he was remorseful and could remember very little of the evening.

“He was under the influence and is routinely under the influence,” she said.

