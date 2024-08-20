Police are treating a fire which engulfed a vehicle and almost destroyed a home as suspicious.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called at 4:58am on Tuesday (20 August) to a fire which spread from a vehicle t a house on Letch Lane, in Stockton.

Four engines attended the blaze which destroyed the vehicle and caused 80% damage to the property.

Cleveland Police said there no reports of injuries. The fire is being treated as suspicious and investigations are underway.

The force said: "J ust before 5.10am today our fire brigade colleagues notified us they were dealing with a fire on Letch Lane, Stockton, and they requested police to assist with a road closure.

"There are no reports of any injuries and the road was re-opened just before 7.30am.

"The fire is currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are underway.

"We would appeal for anyone with information, doorbell/dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 160281."

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Investigations ongoing as per our usual procedure.”

