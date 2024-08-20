An event billed as the North East's largest celebration of multiculturalism has set a date for its return after it was postponed following unrest in Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough Mela has been rescheduled for the weekend of 7 and 8 September - with organisers citing they were "deeply encouraged by the solidarity of those who recognised the importance" of the event.

The mela was due to take place last weekend but leaders cancelled it in the wake of nationwide violent disorder which erupted in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4 August.

A post on Facebook read: "After recent unrest in our town, we made the difficult decision to postpone the event.

"However, the overwhelming support from our community has inspired us to bring it back even stronger.

"Following a crucial meeting with local leaders, we’re excited to return to Albert Park in less than three weeks, symbolising our town’s resilience and unity."

They added: "We’re confident that Middlesbrough Mela will continue to be a beacon of hope and unity for our town and the wider region.

"For over three decades, Middlesbrough Mela has been a flagship event promoting community cohesion, integration, and inclusivity.

"This year, despite the challenges, the Mela will once again light up Albert Park with vibrant performances and a spirit of togetherness that defines our town."

