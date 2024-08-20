North East politicians have backed a government review to "stamp out" misogyny and treat it as a form of extremism, particularly after the recent UK-wide riots.

The North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Susan Dungworth have both come out in support of a Home Office review into the UK’s counter-extremism strategy, which will include extreme misogyny.

The review, commissioned by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, will also focus on far-right and Islamist extremism as well as the radicalisation of young people on and offline.

Both North East figures pointed to the recent disorder felt in places like Hartlepool, Sunderland and Middlesbrough as examples of the real-life consequences caused by online hate.

Much of the violence has been attributed to misinformation on social media surrounding the false claims that the suspect accused of a mass stabbing at a dance class in Southport was an asylum seeker.

Disorder has been seen across the UK in recent weeks including in Sunderland. Credit: PA

At the time of writing, more than 1,000 people have since been arrested in connection wth the riots with more than 470 charged.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “Recent events have shown how hatred and division stirred up online can spill over into real and targeted violence and abuse, often facilitated by unaccountable and distant social media companies.

“As someone who faces misogynistic abuse online daily, I’m clear no women and girls should be put in this position.

"I welcome the Government’s announcement to stamp out this hatred. We need to send an unequivocal message misogyny has no place in the North East and is not unacceptable in modern Britain.”

In her previous role as Northumbria PCC in 2023, Ms McGuinness rolled out ‘active bystander training,' to try and help combat sexual harassment and misogynist abuse faced by women while in public.

The incumbent PCC Susan Dungworth added: “Violence against women and girls, whether in the home, online or on our streets, is absolutely unacceptable.

"We must work to ensure that young people are aware of the dangers of consuming the radicalised and harmful content which we’ve seen an increase of online recently.

“This is about working with education, and other early intervention services, to identify when young people are being exposed to these ideologies and educating those about why they are so harmful.

"Identifying and managing this issue at the earliest stage is the only way to prevent it from embedding within our culture and communities.

“Recent events have shown how easily groups can be influenced and encouraged via online messaging. We must ensure our young people have the knowledge and support to identify what is and isn't acceptable and where to get support should they require it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...