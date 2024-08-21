A research project in Northumberland has renewed hopes that drones could one day be safely used to deliver blood stocks.

Researchers from NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) transferred blood packs between Wansbeck Hospital, in Ashington, and Alnwick Infirmary and back again using the technology.

The journey was compared to identical stocks taken by road to see if there was any impact on its quality.

It took the drone 61 minutes to cover the 68km along the Northumberland coastline, though its route was not the most direct available - meaning in reality, it would have to cover a shorter distance.

The drone journey was classed as a “beyond visual line of sight flight”, which means the pilot monitors the drone remotely when they cannot physically see it.

The road journey took longer, taking 68 minutes to complete the 74.6 km trip by road.

On arrival at the destination, each blood pack was analysed to assess the quality of the blood and whether it would still be viable for clinical use.

Researchers examined the concentration of potassium and the percentage of bloods cells which had been destroyed during the journey.

However, they found no significant differences in the profiles of the blood that was flown or driven.

NHSBT said the results show that drones could therefore could be used as a safe mode of transport.

Writing in the British Journal of Haematology, the researchers from NHSBT and medical logistics company Apian said: “This study demonstrates the feasibility and safety of flying blood components by drone between hospitals in the United Kingdom."

Dr Gail Miflin, chief medical officer at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We’re excited to be a part of this joint study with Apian, by supplying and testing the blood used, to see if blood would maintain its suitability for transfusion when flown further than ever before via drone.

“The results of this first trial are very promising, showing no compromise to the safety of the blood. We look forward to seeing the outcomes from the next round of the study.

“Technology is advancing rapidly and we are keen to examine how innovative technology may be able to support and further decarbonise our extensive logistics operations in the future.”

Hammad Jeilani, medical director and co-founder at Apian, said: “We’re pleased the trial has clearly demonstrated drone delivery of blood packs is feasible and safe, supporting the potential for drones to transport critical healthcare supplies to patients, at the right time and with fewer emissions.”

A similar trial for blood platelets is being planned.

