A man who tried but failed to set fire to a wheelie bin which was pushed towards police during disorder in Middlesbrough has been jailed for 26 months.

Michael Stevenson, 34, of Newport Road, Middlesbrough, was later recognised by a police officer who watched YouTube footage of the disorder in the town on 4 August.

The defendant could be seen trying to set fire to rubbish in a large wheelie bin which he then helped push towards police lines, Teesside Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said when he was arrested four days later, Stevenson said he had been visited at his home by police five years earlier and he had “acted in retaliation for that”.

He admitted a single count of violent disorder.

Judge Francis Laird KC sentenced him to 26 months behind bars, saying: “You chose to take part in an organised and large-scale act of public disorder.”

Gary Wood, defending, said Stevenson was isolated from other people, had mental issues and will find prison very hard.

Also appearing at Teesside Crown Court was Declan Dixon, who threw a brick at police during disorder in Hartlepool.

The 22-year-old electrician, of Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, Wigan, was seen on video footage picking up a missile and throwing it at police in riot gear on the night of 31 July after a protest turned violent.

When he was arrested 11 days later, sitting in a BMW, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, the court heard.

Declan Dixon was jailed for 18 months for his part in disorder in Hartlepool. Credit: PA

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said Dixon was working on Teesside at the time and he told police he was present that night “out of curiosity”.

He admitted violent disorder and possessing cocaine and Judge Francis Laird KC jailed him for 18 months, saying: “Your behaviour, and the behaviour of others around you, was disgraceful.”

Gary Wood, defending, said Dixon was immature, had no previous convictions and had now lost his £1,600-a-month apprenticeship.

The judge accepted the defendant came from a “loving family” and added: “It is very difficult to understand how you came to be involved with a violent mob.”

