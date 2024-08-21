Traffic has been queueing on Holy Island's causeway - alongside the rising tide - following a level crossing incident on the mainland.

Visitors to the Northumberland beauty spot on Wednesday (21 August) reported vehicles sitting on the road between the island and the mainland ahead of the tide coming in.

Northumberland County Council issued an alert about the tailback following a vehicle hitting and damaging the barriers at Beal Level Crossing.

Posting at 2.20pm on X, the alert read: "Beal Level Crossing barriers damaged - long tailbacks: There has been an incident at Beal Level crossing near Holy Island where a vehicle has hit the barriers, causing large tailbacks. Police are in attendance but please avoid the area at this time if possible."

It is understood police directed vehicles onto a field in order to clear the causeway.

Police are in attendance to direct traffic to safety. Credit: James Gillespie / Chris Shaw / X

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We're currently in attendance at a report of a barrier fault with Beal Level Crossing by the Holy Island.

"We're at the scene with partners to help direct traffic and would ask motorists to avoid travelling towards the area in the meantime."

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are working with emergency services to clear a backlog of traffic following an incident earlier where a tractor struck a barrier at a level crossing in Beal.

“Engineers responded to site shortly after and have now repaired the barrier, trains are being cautioned through the area while emergency services work to clear the traffic.”

The A1 northbound was also reported to be blocked.

'Very scary'

Writing on Facebook, one person who had visited the island said: "We waited for over an hour but just made it across.

"Was very scary being stuck on the causeway with the inbound tide and no idea what was going on! Really didn’t want to be stuck on the island until after 9pm."

Members of HM Coastguard were also on the scene.

A spokesperson said: "Coastguard Rescue Teams from Holy Island and Berwick assisted people in a queue of vehicles which were unable to drive off Holy Island Causeway when the train gates did not open across the nearby railway line.

"The alarm was raised at about 11.40am on 21 August. A nearby field on the mainland was opened for vehicles to park until the train gates were able to reopen by about 2pm."

