Our reporter Emily Reader has been uncovering this dark chapter in the city's history

One of the country's largest mass hangings of "witches", in English history, took place in the North East 374 years ago- but little is known about it.

On 21 August 1650, 16 people (15 women and 1 man) were hung on the Town Moor in Newcastle "for a wich".

Although the spelling of the crime has changed since then, little more is known about what happen in the untold chapter of our history.

Newcastle saw some uncertain times in the 17th century such as plague and civil war. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

A city of ills

It was uncertain times in Newcastle in 1649. The city was feeling the effects of an ongoing civil war, recovering from plague, and experiencing a climate of strict puritanical views left over from the reign of James VI.

Also reeling from the ongoing misery was the city council, which began to suspect the work of witchcraft in the area. And so that year they sent for a "witch finder" from Scotland.

There is no recorded name for who this was but he worked on commission, receiving 20 shillings per person they accused. This is around £100 in today's money, so it was lucrative business.

A town crier was regularly sent through the town, encouraging residents to come forward with people for the witch finder to accuse. They would cry: "all people that would bring in any complaint against any woman for a witch."

Eventually 30 people in Newcastle were accused, rounded up and taken to the Town Hall.

The original fixings for the prisoner's shackles at Newcastle castle. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

"Wondefull Newes" from the North

Newcastle, at this time had two county prisons. One for the district of Newcastle and one for the county of Northumberland.

The Newgate prison on Newgate Street housed the city's 30 suspected "witches" before their trial.

Meanwhile another suspected "witch", was held in the dungeons of Newcastle castle- her native Northumberland county prison.

Her name was Jane Martin and is the accused we know the most about. This is because a pamphlet was made at the time which detailed the events leading up to her accusation.

The pamphlet, titled "Wondefull Newes from the North" detailed the accusations against Jane, wife of a Chatton miller.

"Wondefull" or wonderful's meaning in the 17th century was different than today, referring to something mysterious or astonishing and not necessarily positive.

David Silk, the learning manager at Newcastle Castle, said: "From the pamphlet, we know that a family called the Muschamp family accused Jane and several others of bewitching their children.

"I think today we might look to some sort of mental health explanation for these types of events but obviously that language didn’t exist in the 17th century, so they looked to witchcraft."

She's thought to have lived in the terrible dungeon conditions for around a year before her trial.

Mr Silk added: "The castle keep, by that point was quite ruinous I suppose, there was no roof on the building, so there would have been cracks in the ceiling. We know water came in through here.

“It’s pretty grim. Prison at that time was not designed for long term confinement of people.

“As you would expect prisoners were literally chained to the wall.

“Straw on the floor and a chamber pot and that’s your lot really.”

The trials took place at the Guildhall on Newcastle's Quayside. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Trial by witch pricker

The trials of the 31 accused, including Northumbrian Jane Martin, took place a year later at the Guildhall on Newcastle's Quayside.

It is unclear exactly what methods were used to convict the "witches" but we know one method used at the time by Scottish witch finders was pricking.

The witch finder would jab a long needle known as a "witch pricker" into the accused. If they bled they were innocent, if they didn't they were guilty.

The gallows are thought to have been on Nuns Moor as part of the Town Moor in Newcastle. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Three sided gallows

Following the trials 16 were found guilty. They were hanged on 21 August 1650 alongside other criminals.

Twenty nine people were hanged on that day. The mass hanging was such a large event that the council built a special three-side gallows for it.

The exact location of the gallows in unknown but it's thought to have been on the Town Moor.

The hangings would have been somewhat of a spectacle. A large loud crowd would have gathered to watch, treating it as entertainment.

Dr Katie Liddane completed her PHD in the Newcastle witch trials.

She said: “The accused witches would have been taken from Newgate jail, followed by their friends and family members but also a waiting crowd to watch the spectacle that was made out of the hanging.

“It would have been a large occasion for the community.

“All of the people about to be executed were stood on ladders that were then kicked from beneath them.

“You’d have family members horrified that they’re about to loose their loved one to public execution and then you’d have people cheering and celebrating that their community is about to be rid of witches.”

The gallows were purposefully built near the city's army barracks so that soldiers would have been on hand, should crowd control have been needed.

The illustration which depicts the Newcastle witch hangings was published in Ralph Gardiner's book in 1655. Credit: Newcastle University

Divine sign of innocence

The main source we have for the Newcastle witch trials and hangings having taken place is a book by a man called Ralph Gardiner published in 1655.

The book's catchy title is "England's grievance discovered, in relation to the coal-trade : the tyrannical oppression of the magistrates of Newcastle : their charters and grants : the several tryals, depositions, and judgements obtained against them : with a breviate of several statutes proving repugnant to their actings : with proposals for reducing the excessive rates of coals for the future : and the rise of their grants appearing in this book".

It contains an invaluable illustration of the hangings.

North Shields man Gardiner wrote the book as a criticism of Newcastle council. Although he made many points against them, one of them was for the witch trials.

In his book Gardiner highlights the injustice of the trials, accusing the witch finder of fraud.

His detailed account of the the hangings tells the story of Margaret Brown, one of the accused.

Gardiner writes: "She beseeched god that some remarkable sign might be seen at the time of their execution to evidence their innocency and as soon as ever she was turned off the ladder her blood gushed out upon the people to the admiration of the beholders.”

In other words, using the logic of the witch prickers, blood meant innocence and so this was supposedly a sign from God that the accused were in fact all innocent.

Dr Ruth Connelly, from Newcastle University, said: "Admiration there kind of means astonishment or to their shock, because this is kind of a providential sign as if God has intervened from on high to show that she is indeed innocent."

The burial records for St Andrews Church Graveyard in Newcastle. Credit: Northumberland Archives

An unholy burial

Some time after the hangings the names of the "witches" appeared on the burial records of St Andrews Church in Newcastle.

Next to each name the record reads "for a wich", one of the ways witch was spelt in the 17th century.

Their names were:-Isabell Bown-Margrit Maddeson-Ann Wotson-Ellenor Henderson-Ellenor Rogers-Ellsabeth Dobson-Mathew Bowner-Ellsabeth Anderson-Jane hunter-Jane Koupling-Margrit Brown-Margarit Moffet-Kattren Wellsh-Aylles Hume -Marie Pootes-Jane Martin

Although the location grave itself is unknown due to it being unmarked we know that they were buried at night in the North side of the graveyard. This is because the North side got the least amount of sunlight and so was thought as being less-holy.

