Organisers of the Women's World Cup 2025 have began their one year countdown before it opens at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The tournament will be held in eight cities across England- opening in Sunderland and closing at Twickenham Stadium for the final.

Other venues which will also play host to the world’s best teams include:-Ashton Gate (Bristol)-Sandy Park (Exeter)-Salford Community Stadium (Manchester)-Franklin’s Gardens (Northampton)-Brighton and Hove Stadium -York Community Stadium

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of the tournament said the opening event in Sunderland is set to give boost to the local area.

She said: "All that fever is going to come up to the North East, it is going to be really special

"We have already seen great momentum in the North East. We have been working closely with the city council, with the football club and all of the community clubs, all the football clubs around, just to make sure we’re engaging people.

"Raising the awareness and exposure for the fact that the Women’s World Cup is coming here."

Ms Massey said crowds can expect an impressive display.

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of the tournament said the opening event in Sunderland is set to give boost to the local area. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

She added: "They can expect and amazing set of elite athletes. They can expect powerful personalities.

"They’ve got amazing, compelling stories to tell. You’ll really be able to engage with them and follow them and it really is going to be incredibly special.

"I think the whole city is going to come to life.

"Everybody’s going to get behind it, that sense of civic pride. Supporting the team, being part of what is going to be a pinnacle event and an absolutely generational moment for women’s rugby."

Next year's world cup is said to be the "most accessible Women’s Rugby World Cup ever" with ticket prices ranging from £5 to £95.

Katy Daly-Mclean was captain of the England side to win the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup. She's also a University of Sunderland graduat e.

She said it's not just the price of the tickets that is making the women's game more accessible.

Daly-Mclean said opening the world cup in the North East will help to inspire local people.

She added: "It’s awesome, you know, as a young girl playing rugby, everything was always in the South. If you wanted to watch England you had to go to Twickenham.

"The opportunity for young kids to come and see their heroes here in the North East, without having to travel is beyond words.

"I mean come on the opening game at the stadium of light, could you want anymore?"

She hopes the Red Roses can draw as big a crowd as the Lionesses, who played at the Stadium of Light in the opening of the UEFA Women's Nations League against Scotland.

A crowd of over 40 thousand came to support them.

Daly-Mclean said: "The lionesses came here, I think it was about 40 odd thousand came to support them.

"The opening game of the World Cup with the Red Roses. It's a team that is going to be number one going into it you couldn’t ask for any more and I know the North East fans will get behind this side and the stadium will be absolutely jumping."

Tickets for the Stadium of Light World Cup opener on 22 August 2025, go on sale on 24 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...