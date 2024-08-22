A man has been arrested following an assault which left a baby and a woman needing hospital treatment in Darlington.

The baby remains in hospital following an incident at a residential property on Grainger Street, near the town's train station, reported to police at around 9:40pm on Wednesday (21 August).

Durham Constabulary said a 32-year-old man, who is suspected to have assaulted a woman and injured a baby, has been arrested.

The pair were taken to hospital where the baby remains in a stable condition. The woman has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers were called shortly after 9:40pm yesterday (21 August) following reports of an ongoing domestic incident at a house in Grainger Street, in Darlington.

"A man is believed to have assaulted a woman and injured a baby during the incident, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The baby remains in hospital in a stable condition, and the woman has been discharged.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody, where he remains today."

