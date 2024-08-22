A man described as one of the “main instigators” of violence during widespread disorder in Middlesbrough has been jailed for 32 months.

Matthew Putson, of Palmer Street, Middlesbrough, was with a group who were making racial slurs before he kicked a police officer, Teesside Crown Court heard.

T he 27-year-old was then dragged away by others before he could be arrested during trouble in the town on 4 August.

With his face disguised, he was later seen to have climbed up some traffic lights before he picked up bottles, bricks and stones and threw them at police over a period of around an hour.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said: “This defendant was one of the main instigators of the violence.”

Putson admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Francis Laird KC jailed him for 32 months, saying: “The public are rightfully outraged by this behaviour on our streets.”

Gary Wood, defending, said Putson denied using offensive language but he accepted he was with people who did, and the defendant insisted he did not set out that day to get involved in disorder.

