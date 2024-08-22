A man seen weaving in and out of traffic wearing only a dressing gown near a house where the body of a woman was discovered has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Northumbria Police found the body inside an address on Sunderland Road, in Gateshead, in the early hours of Thursday (22 August).

The force said the discovery followed a report of a man acting suspiciously and appearing to be in a state of distress near the property at about 11pm on Wednesday.

It was reported he was running down the road, weaving in and out of traffic, wearing only a dressing gown.

The man is then believed to have briefly boarded a bus, before getting off in the Durham Road area, where he was detained by police.

Following the arrest, officers searched the property on Sunderland Road and found the body of a woman in her 50s. Her next of kin have been informed.

A police cordon is in place following the discovery of a woman's body at the address in Sunderland Road. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “This is clearly a very serious incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time.

“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, which we believe to be suspicious. A suspect has been arrested and remains in police custody on suspicion of her murder.

“I am today appealing for anybody who witnessed a man acting suspiciously in the areas of Sunderland Road and Durham Road, including the junction with the A167, between 10:30pm yesterday and 12:30am today to get in touch.

“In particular, if you were travelling in that area and have any dashcam footage, we would like to hear from you.

“We are committed to getting answers for the woman’s family, and they will continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. I’d ask that their privacy is continued to be respected.

“At this early stage, we believe all parties to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.”

Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.

Anyone with information should contact the force quoting log NP-20240821-1174.

