A North East charity has replaced a community defibrillator after hearing the news of the death of an elderly man in Northumberland.

The Red Sky Foundation supplied a new lifesaving device after concerns were raised following the death of a 93-year-old man in Allendale and the nearby defibrillator was found to be allegedly faulty.

Emergency services were called to the village following reports of an unwell man on 16 August.

The North East Ambulance Service deployed the defibrillator based in the village, but the machine was allegedly not working and the man died at the scene.

The incident prompted questions over the maintenance of the defibrillator and others in the area.

According to the British Heart Foundation, defibrillators should have a designated “defib guardian” who regularly check the device to ensure it is ready for use in an emergency. Defibrillators are mapped by a system known as the Circuit, which can help ambulance services direct a bystander to the nearest one.

Now, Sergio Petrucci MBE, the founder of the Red Sky Foundation told ITV Tyne Tees, the charity has donated a brand new defibrillator and cabinet, and assigned a reliable guardian to help look after it for the Allendale Community in Hexham.

Reyhane Kiani owns the local pharmacy in Allendale and is now a defibrillator guardian. Credit: Red Sky Foundation

Previously, it is understood that Northumbria Police investigations found the defibrillator was faulty and the ownership of the device was unclear.

