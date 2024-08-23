Cleveland police investigating Hartlepool disorder release new photo appeal

Officers investigating disorder in Hartlepool have released new images of people they would like to speak to

Riot police were called in to help to disperse crowds as pockets of unrest broke out on Wednesday 31 July, at around 6pm.

Officers came under fire from missiles including bricks as they attempted to bring the disorder under control.

As part of police inquiries, officers are asking anyone who might have any information, or if they know the identities of the men, to get in touch.

Images of the people Cleveland Police would like to speak. Credit: PA

