Police have formally identified a woman whose body was found in a house in Gateshead and charged a man with her murder.

In the early hours of Thursday 22 August 22, emergency services attended an address on Sunderland Road, near Felling, and discovered the body of 57-year-old Eve McIntyre.

John Baldwin, 42, of Sunderland Road, Gateshead, has since been arrested and charged with murder. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Saturday 24 August.

It is believed the man was known to the victim.

Police cordoned off a property on Sunderland Road in Gateshead. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The force said it had originally received a report of a man acting suspiciously and appearing to be in a state of distress near the property at about 11pm on Wednesday.

It was reported he was running down the road, weaving in and out of traffic, wearing only a dressing gown.

The man is then believed to have briefly boarded a bus, before getting off in the Durham Road area of Low Fell, where he was detained by police.

Police have thanked the surrounding community for their support surrounding the investigation. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team said: “This is an incredibly sad time for Eve’s family and our thoughts remain with them.

“They have been left understandably devastated by the events of the last 48 hours and I’d continue to ask that everyone respects their privacy as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“Since the outset, our priority has been to get Eve’s family the answers they deserve – and ultimately ensure the person responsible for her death is rightly brought to justice.

“A suspect – who we believe was known to Eve – has now been charged with her murder and will appear before the courts. I’d ask that everyone respects the live legal proceedings that are now underway by avoiding any commentary or speculation that could undermine the case.

“I’d also like to thank everyone in the community for their patience and cooperation this week as we carried out enquiries as part of the investigation. As ever, I would encourage anybody who has information that can assist our investigation – who has not already come forward – to do so.”

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to get in touch quoting log NP-20240821-1174.

