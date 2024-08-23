A man is set to appear in court after an assault which left a baby and a woman needing hospital treatment in Darlington.

The baby remains in hospital following the incident at a residential property on Grainger Street, near the town's train station, reported to police at around 9:40pm on Wednesday (21 August).

The pair were taken to hospital where the baby remains in a stable condition. The woman has since been discharged.

Thirty two year old Benjamin Mills, of Fenby Avenue, Darlington, and has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He’s been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers were called shortly after 9:40pm yesterday (21 August) following reports of an ongoing domestic incident at a house in Grainger Street, in Darlington.

"A man is believed to have assaulted a woman and injured a baby during the incident, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The baby remains in hospital in a stable condition, and the woman has been discharged.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody, where he remains today."

