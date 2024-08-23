A man on trial for murder reportedly told a taxi driver, “it doesn’t look like I’m going to Benidorm son, I think I’ve killed someone" after stabbing Andrew Darn, a court has heard.

Alder Willis is on trial for murder after 35-year-old Andrew Darn, who was fatally stabbed on an industrial estate near the Tyne Tunnel last March.

Today 68-year-old Willis, gave evidence, denying that he’d murdered him, claiming it was a “tragic accident."

Newcastle Crown Court heard there had been an ongoing feud between employees at the Deli and the local garage over parking.

Willis told the jury he followed Andrew Darn’s car in response to him laughing and smirking at his partner, following an altercation outside the deli.

The next morning, he told the jury, he’d been using a knife to cut open boxes, when Mr Darn approached him and was “angry."

Flowers were left at the scene following Andrew Darn's death in March this year. Credit: NCJ Media

Alder Willis told the court he tried to “diffuse” the situation and didn’t think Andrew Darn would “lash out."

But he said Mr Darn hit him “twice, possibly three times" on his jaw and nose, and told the jury it was "very painful and frightening."

He’d already explained the knife was in his pocket when the confrontation began.

Mr Willis’ barrister Peter Makepeace KC then asked him: “Did you have it (the knife) in your hand consciously?” To which he replied: “No."

Asked if the movement of his right arm was a conscious decision, he said: “It was just instinctive. He was there coming towards me and I just turned away and put my arm out like that to stop him coming forward instinctively."

He was later asked: “Did you think you had stabbed him at that point?” To which he replied: “Definitely not, no."

The court’s heard Andrew Darn died of catastrophic internal bleeding as a result of a single stab wound during the incident. Alder Willis told the jury he was in shock when he realised the father of three had died, took his dog home and called a solicitor to give himself up.

In cross examination Alder Willis denied his claim of "self defence" was a lie and also denied threatening Andrew darn previously.

The prosecution, Francis FitzGibbon KC, said: “You threatened to kill him or have somebody else kill him?” To which he said “no, that’s not true."

When asked about the stabbing, the prosecution said: “The fact is you meant to do really serious harm."

Willis replied: “I did not. It’s not true."

When pushed by the prosecution, they asked:“In the moment you stabbed him, you meant to kill him, didn’t you?”

He replied: “No, absolutely not.”

Willis later added: “I didn’t intend to stab Mr Darn. It was just a really tragic accident that it happened that way."

Yesterday (Thursday 22 August) the jury was shown the knife that was allegedly used and heard witness statements, including one from a taxi driver who was supposed to be going on holiday with Mr Willis, in which he said: “It doesn’t look like I’m going to Benidorm son, I think I’ve killed someone."

Alder Willis denies murder and the trial continues next week.

