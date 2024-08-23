More than 100 suspects have been charged with rape in County Durham and Darlington according to the Durham Constabulary.

It comes as the force said they are now taking a more "victim-focused approach" to the way they deal with sexual assault allegations.

The force said they "don’t test victims’ credibility" after an overhaul of sexual assault investigations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Lawrence, Head of Crime at Durham Constabulary, said: “Survivors of sexual offences can have confidence that if they come forward to report to the police, we will believe them and they will be treated seriously and sensitively by our officers.

Durham Police officers have undergone specialist training in sexual offences Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Under Operation Soteria, Durham Constabulary has reportedly "more than doubled" the proportion of suspected sex offenders who are brought before the courts.

The force said the changes made to their approach "sends out a clear message to survivors of sexual offences – 'we believe you'".

Durham Constabulary was one of four forces to take part in a trial of Operation Soteria, which improves support for victims and puts offenders and their behaviour under more scrutiny.

All of Durham’s 300 detectives have also undergone specialist training in sexual offending.

That training includes myth-busting with a survivor of rape, who shares her experiences of both of the crime and the criminal justice system.

The training also covers the psychology of sex offenders, how they target their victims and the impact on survivors.

The new processes also allow officers to manage high-risk rape suspects, even if they haven’t yet been convicted.

In 2023, Durham Constabulary charged 103 suspects with rape and 89 suspects with sexual assault.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Lawrence, Head of Crime at Durham Constabulary, said: “Rape and serious sexual assaults are among the most complex investigations we deal with.

"We know that charging and conviction rates are too low and we need to improve if we are to get victims the justice they deserve.

“But the evidence is that we are heading in the right direction. Operation Soteria has allowed us to take an open and honest look at the way we work within our own organisation, how we work with partner agencies and how we can improve our investigation of sexual offences.

“Survivors of sexual offences can have confidence that if they come forward to report to the police, we will believe them and they will be treated seriously and sensitively by our officers.

“There is still work to be done, but Operation Soteria is helping bring about a fundamental and lasting improvement in how we deal with rape and sexual offences and how we deliver justice for victims”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...