Rail services have been suspended or cancelled and trees have be blown across roads as Storm Lilian "played havoc" across the region this morning.

Strong winds of up to 80mph hit northern parts of England this morning and a yellow weather warning for winds was issued Met Office until 11am today.

The Met Office posted on social media site X on Friday morning: “Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales.

“Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay #WeatherAware.”

Tree blown across the road on The Avenue in Guisborough Credit: Jessica Thompson

On Teesside, pictures shared on social media showed trees which had been blown across the road.

The damage in Guisborough was pictured on Stokesley Road and The Avenue.

Meanwhile in York, the storm "uprooted a huge tree" on the site of a local school.

On social media, a spokesperson for Bootham School said "no one was hurt".

A tree was uprooted at Bootham School in York Credit: Bootham School

Public transport was also effected by the extreme weather.

Transpennine Express said rail services between York and Middlesbrough may be cancelled or delayed.

LNER also advised customers to check for updates on their website before travelling.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “We are closely monitoring the potential impact that the storm might have on the rail network.

“We have teams on hand to put in appropriate measures, if necessary, to ensure that we can continue to run trains safely and as reliably as possible.”

Stockton Council also cancelled markets in both Stockton and Billingham due to the weather.

In a statement, the council said: "Sadly we are being forced to close Stockton and Billingham Markets on Friday 23 August for safety reasons".

Tree blown across the road on Stokesley Avenue in Guisborough Credit: Jessica Thompson

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said winds were likely to pass through the region "quite quick".

He added: "The strongest winds are likely to start forming through the early hours initially across parts of north Wales into the Liverpool, Blackpool area, and then crossing over the Pennines and into the east and north-east England – Yorkshire, up to Northumberland – before then clearing out into the North Sea.

“It’s really quite quick.”

The high winds led to two stages at Leeds Festival being closed for the day.

How is Storm Lilian affecting the rest of the UK?

On X, Reading and Leeds Festivals announced the BBC Radio 1 Stage and Aux Stage would be “lost” at the West Yorkshire site, but it “remains hopeful that everything else will continue as planned”.

The event had earlier issued an “urgent weather report” on social media, warning attendees to stay in their tents if they are already on site and urging others on their way to delay their arrival.

Acts including indie singer Beabadoobee and US star Ashnikko were due to play the BBC Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Friday evening, while podcasts Antics With Ash and The Useless Hotline were billed for the Aux Stage.

Blink 182 are headlining Reading Festival on Friday night while acts including Gerry Cinnamon, Two Door Cinema Club and The Prodigy will also take to the stage.

Lillian’s influence should “wane” by Friday afternoon as it reduces in intensity and is pushed off into the North Sea, with scattered showers for most of the rest of the day, forecasters said.

But the North and North West could continue to see “a fairly unsettled weekend”, with persistent rain in places.

Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season – the furthest the Met Office has got through the list since it was introduced – and the first since April.

Storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning, the Met Office said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...