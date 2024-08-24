Metro closed for nine days between St James and Wallsend

People are being warned to plan their journey's in advance as a section of the Tyne and Wear Metro is being closed for nine days.

Trains between St James and Wallsend will be shut in both directions from today (24 August) to Sunday 1 September to allow improvements to be made to the line.

A replacement bus service, number 900, will run instead until next Sunday.

Nexus, the operator of Metro say the closure is needed so bridge structures can be refurbished.

Work will include grit blasting, repainting, steel work repairs, waterproofing, road resurfacing and tunnel work.

Secondary work is also being carried out during the closure.

Trains will return to normal service between St James and Wallsend on Monday 2 September.

