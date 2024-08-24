Police are have issued a fresh appeal for information following the death of a 31 year-old man in a Newcastle crash.

The incident happened shortly after 9.40am on Sunday 21 July on Binswood Avenue, close to the junction with Sunnyway, in the Blakelaw area of the city.

It involved an orange and black off-road motorbike and a black MG6 car.

The male rider of the motorbike, Billy Eaglestone from Seaton Burn, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

The driver of the car involved in the collision was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Circumstances around the collision are still being investigated by Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Just over a month on from the incident, police have today (Saturday 24 August) re-issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to the occupants of a grey Mercedes A-Class car that was seen travelling in the area at the time of the collision.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Billy’s family and loved ones.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need at this incredibly difficult time.”

Sgt Bartle added: “Our investigation into the collision remains ongoing and I would like to thank those who have already contacted us to assist in our enquiries.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of the grey Mercedes car as we believe they can provide crucial information for our investigation.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant it may seem – could be key for us to establish exactly what happened.”

Witnesses should contact police by sending a DM on social media, use the live chat on the Force website.

Those with dashcam footage can also upload footage online.

