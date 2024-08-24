Ukrainian Independence Day marked with photo exhibition in County Durham

People in County Durham have been marking Ukrainian Independence Day (24 August) by visiting a photography exhibition showing the country experiencing its current period in history.

The exhibition called 'Ukraine Unbroken' features photography from Kostiantyn Revutskyi and has been on display at Brandon Community Hall.

It contains pictures of Ukraine’s landscapes before the Russian invasion, and the destruction that has been caused by the war.

Credit: Kostiantyn Revutskyi

Visitors had the opportunity to speak to women and children evacuated to the North East of England when the Russian invasion began two and a half years ago in February 2022, to hear how their lives had been personally affected.

Rather than an entry fee the exhibition welcomed donations. These were to go towards the “Bracelets and Peace,” organisation, which helps those still in Ukraine that are affected by war.

This has included sending around 200 euros each month for medicines and nappies to Mukachevo, helping thousands of displaced families in Odesa and near Lyviv with clothes, and collecting towels and sheets to send to hospitals.

It also support Smart Osvita, an organisation dedicated to the education of children during the war in bomb shelters and basements.

