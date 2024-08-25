Investigation launched begin as body found in Gateshead park

Credit: An increased police presence remains in the area as officers carry out enquiries.

An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in a park in Gateshead.

Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at a grassy area off Shipcote Lane, Gateshead, at around 6.10am this morning (Sunday 25 August).

Emergency services attended and the man aged in his 50s was confirmed as dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which police are currently treating as unexplained.

An increased police presence remains in the area as officers carry out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Chris Deavin, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are keeping an open mind as to what may have occurred.

"A large police cordon remains in place as we carry out a range of enquiries at the scene, and I would like to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation.

"I would ask anybody who believes they have any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious in this area last night or this morning, to come forward and speak to us.”

