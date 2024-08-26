Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A169 near Saltersgate Bank, Pickering, which left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.

The incident, which happened shortly before 3pm on Sunday (25 August), involved a black Peugeot, a red Suzuki, and two grey motorcycles.

Three of the vehicles, including the Yamaha and Kawasaki motorbikes, were travelling northbound towards RAF Fylingdales, with the Suzuki travelling in the opposite direction.

One of the motorcyclists, who is in his 30s and said to be from the Selby area, was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

North Yorkshire Police has thanked members of the public who stopped at the scene, and asked people not to speculate about what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch with the force with the reference number 12240154688.

