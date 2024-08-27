A cannabis farm thought to be one of the biggest uncovered on Redcar has been seized by police.

Officers found hundreds of plants when they visited a property in Dormanstown on Friday 23 August.

Following examination by specialist officers, the plants are estimated to be worth a street value of between £544,600 and £1,633,800.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify who is involved in the cannabis farm and anyone with information that could assist with the officer’s investigation is asked to get in touch.

Inspector Neil Deluce, from Redcar and Cleveland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is one of the biggest cannabis farms we have uncovered and seized in Redcar.

“Often people don’t realise that cannabis farms can involve the exploitation of vulnerable people who are trafficked into the country by organised crime networks, to work in the property illegally and in terrible conditions.

“They can also be extremely hazardous due to the electricity that is used to make them grow. This can lead to fires being started that could spread to neighbouring properties.

“I therefore want to take this opportunity to encourage members of the public to keep spotting the signs of a cannabis grow and to get in touch if you have suspicions.”

