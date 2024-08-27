A new call centre for the NHS 111 service will be set up in the Tees Valley, creating 300 jobs.

The Stockton-on-Tees centre will be housed at Cavendish House at Prince's Wharf in Thornaby, with staff due to move into the building on Monday 15 July 2025.

The announcement is seen as part of the regeneration of the Tees Valley, with local authorities planning to create a Tees Valley Care and Health Innovation Zone.

NHS 111 is an over-the-phone service which allows patients to seek medical advice, including support for mental health issues as announced today for the first time.

The centre will help ease increased pressure on NHS 111 at a time when the wider health service faces unprecedented pressure. Credit: PA Media

The service, which works across the UK, has been running for a decade and takes roughly 3 million calls each year.

The Stockton-on-Tees centre will help to increase capacity at a time when the service is having to meet increased demand, with the NHS facing unprecedented pressure.

Practice Plus Group, which is one of the largest providers of NHS 111 call centres, will run the Thornaby site.

The company chose to move into the area because of the number of local people looking for work.

Roles at the centre will include Health Advisors and Clinical Advisors, who will receive a "thorough training and induction programme" before starting their roles.

Jim Easton, Practice Plus Group’s Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted to be able to invest in such a fantastic area that has many fond memories for me personally [having spent his teenage years there], but more importantly, to show our commitment to running a reliable NHS 111 service nationally. This is more important than ever before, with the NHS facing some of its biggest challenges in its history.

"Our NHS 111 services work as part of wider NHS urgent and emergency care systems locally and help take the pressure off GP practices and Accident and Emergency. This new centre will ensure that regardless of which of our call centres around the country becomes overwhelmed with calls, we can meet the demand and help as many people as possible."

Mr Easton added: "Those joining us in Stockon-on-Tees will save lives. These are incredibly important jobs.”

Councillor Nigel Cooke, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing at Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Practice Plus Group to Stockton-on-Tees, the first health sector business to relocate to Teesdale since we have shared our ambitious plans to create a Tees Valley Care and Health Innovation Zone in that area.

“Practice Plus Group is bringing high quality jobs to the Borough and Stockton-on-Tees’ Employment and Training Hub have provided dedicated support, helping to recruit local people into these roles, helping Practice Plus provide a valuable service to the NHS. We wish the company and their new staff the best of luck and hope they will quickly see the benefits of investing in Stockton-on-Tees.”

