The jury in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton has retired to consider its verdict.

Holly died in hospital after she was stabbed in an alleyway in the Priestpopple area of Hexham in January 2023.

She suffered 36 separate wounds in the attack.

The youth on trial, who was sixteen at the time and cannot be named, admits killing her but denies murder at Newcastle Crown Court.

He told the court he had brought a knife that day with the intention of hurting himself and not Holly, and that his mind had gone blank.

He also denies other charges relating to a second youth who the court was told was injured trying to help Holly.

Before sending the jury out to start their deliberations, Mr Justice Hilliard told them: “Nobody knows how long you will need to reach your verdicts.

“There is no pressure of time whatsoever.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...