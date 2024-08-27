Man charged with felling Sycamore Gap tree appears in court

One of the men charged with felling the tree at Sycamore Gap and causing more than £620,000 of damage has appeared before a judge.

Daniel Graham, 38, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for a 10 minute pre-trial hearing.

His co-defendant Adam Carruthers, 31, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, was excused attendance at the hearing.

The pair are jointly charged with causing £622,191 in criminal damage to the tree in Northumberland.

The much-photographed tree was felled overnight on 28 September 2023. Credit: PA

They are also charged with causing £1,144 worth of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site after the tree fell on it when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

Both the tree and the wall were said to belong to the National Trust.

Graham did not cover his face when he walked in to court, unlike on previous occasions. He was formally arraigned on the charges and denied both of them.

A trial date was set for December 3, with an estimated length of 10 days. Graham was granted conditional bail in the meantime.

A further pre-trial hearing has been set for 11 November.

