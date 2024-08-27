Two suspects have been charged with murder after a man's body was found in a park in Gateshead.

Neil Selkirk was found by police on grassy land off Shipcote Lane, near Gateshead Central Library, at about 6:10am on Sunday 25 August.

The 54-year-old had suffered injuries consistent with having been assaulted and was confirmed as dead at the scene.

Two men who were arrested near the scene have been charged with Mr Selkirk's murder.

They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today (Tuesday 27 August).

Detective Inspector Chris Deavin, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts remain with Neil’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“From the outset, Neil has been at the forefront of our minds and we have been absolutely committed to ensuring those responsible for his death are identified and convicted of their crimes.

“Two suspects are now due to appear before the courts charged with murder. As ever, I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation and patience – and ask that everyone respects the ongoing legal proceedings.

“There is absolutely no place for violence in our communities, and as a force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us in order to ensure the swift delivery of justice.”

An increased police presence remains at the scene today as officers carry out further enquiries.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police by sending a direct message, using the live chat function on our website or by visiting https://www. northumbria.police.uk/tua/ tell-us-about/cor/tell-us- about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference NP-20240825-0241.

