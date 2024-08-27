Middlesbrough have annnounced the arrival of Brazilian defender Neto Borges.

The left back, who arrives from French side Clermont, is the club's sixth signing of this transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who made almost 100 appearances during his time in France, has signed for Boro on a three year deal.

Borges brings European experience with him, having played for several different clubs across the continent.

Neto Borges arrives at the Riverside Stadium with Middlesbrough 10th in the Championship just three games into the new season. Credit: PA Images

He helped Swedish side Hammarby to fourth in the league before they sold him for a club record fee to Belgian outfit Genk.

Borges then joined Clermont in 2022, leaving them positioned sixth in the French second division as he makes the move to Teesside.

Head coach Michael Carrick said: "We’re really pleased to bring Neto in.

"He’s got good experience, he’s a good character, and he’s a very good addition to our squad."

Boro sit in 10th place in the Championship table three games into the new season.

They travel to the Welsh capital to play Cardiff City at 12.30pm on Saturday 31 August.

