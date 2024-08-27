Redcar-born Wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater says it is a 'genuine dream' to be chosen as one of the flagbearers for ParalympicsGB for the 2024 games in Paris.

Bywater will be competing in his seventh Paralympics and will carry the Union Flag along with wheelchair tennis athlete Lucy Shuker at the Place de la Concorde on Wednesday 28 August.

He made his Paralympic debut at the 2000 Games in Sydney at the age of 17 and has appeared at every Games since, with four bronze medals to his name.

The 41-year-old said: “It’s a dream come true – I feel quite emotional. This is my seventh Games, I actually wear the number seven vest too – so this is all a bit crazy right now. To be honest, carrying the Union flag, it hasn’t sunk in - I’m just super, super proud. This is not just about me, this is for the 215 athletes that are here, all the staff, my family, my wife, my son, my family that have passed away that always followed me – I’ll be doing it for everyone.

“Going to Sydney as a 17-year-old kid, I never thought I’d make two Games never mind seven. I kept on going because I just love Wheelchair basketball – I’m very passionate about it, it’s my life. But I also love ParalympicsGB, I’ve got fond memories of every single Paralympic Games going back to Sydney 2000. This is a genuine dream.”

Bywater helped Great Britain take a Bronze medal at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. Credit: PA

Shuker will be appearing at her fifth Games, having made her debut at Beijing 2008. The 44-year-old took bronze at London 2012 in the women's doubles, repeating the feat in Rio four years later before taking silver at Tokyo 2020.

She said: “To have that honour to lead ParalympicsGB out is incredible and something that I never thought I would do. To qualify for my first Paralympics in Beijing was an achievement in itself - but to come to my fifth Paralympics and now be a flagbearer is a real dream come true.

“Leading the parade down the Champs-Elysées and Place de la Concorde is going to be really different – eyes will be on me, but also the rest of ParalympicsGB. We are a big team and to be at the front of that is insane, incredible and an honour. The team is everything, we are all there to represent ParalympicsGB and bring back medals – so we will do it together.”

Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Terry and Lucy as our ParalympicsGB flagbearers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony. Their selection – which was voted for by their teammates – underlines just how much both athletes epitomise the Paralympic values that we as a team are so proud of.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with both Terry and Lucy since they made their Paralympic debuts, and watching them grow both as competitors and as individuals. Their dedication and commitment to their sport, matched with their positive attitudes and enthusiasm to support those around them makes me immensely proud.”

