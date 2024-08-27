Officers have issued a warning and appealed for information after "controlled drugs" were reported as being stolen from a vets practice in Sunderland.

Earlier today, police received a report of a burglary at Simply Cats Vet Clinic, in Front Street, Fence Houses, which is believed to have taken place sometime between 1:30am and 1:45am yesterday (Monday 26 August).

It was reported that offenders had forced entry to the premises.

They then removed a safe from the wall which contained a variety of medications before leaving the scene with it.

Among the items in the safe was a 50ml bottle of Somulose, which is used in the euthanasia of both cats and horses.

Also inside were four 10ml bottles of Ketamine, one 5ml bottle of Methadone, three or four 10ml bottles of Buprenorphine and a bottle of Sublingual Buprenorphine.

An investigation has been launched by police, with officers also warning people not to take the medication.

Detective Sergeant Michael Trainer, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have immediately launched an investigation into this report and a number of enquiries are ongoing.

“We are now appealing for any information which may assist our investigation and also warning the public against taking the medication if it is found in your possession.”

Detective Sergeant Trainer added: “Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or your pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and what impact they could have on you.

“It is important that any medication which is found is disposed of in a safe manner and not left in public.

“It can be taken into a nearby police station and handed in.”

Anyone who finds the drugs in the community should contact Northumbria Police either by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the Force website or completing a crime update form.

