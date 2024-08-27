Police are urging people to hand in zombie-style knives and machetes ahead of a ban coming into force next month.

It will be illegal to own the weapons from Tuesday 24 September.

They can be handed in anonymously until Monday 23 September, with people controversially being able to apply for compensation from the Home Office for doing so.

Those looking to take part in the amnesty are being urged to contact their local police station for advice on how to do so safely.

Weapons which are given up will be disposed of by police.

"Surrender bins", which unwanted knives can be put into, are available at 10 different Northumbria Police stations.

The amnesty runs until Monday 23 September. Credit: PA Images

So-called "Zombie" knives and machetes are described by police as a "bladed article" with:

A plain cutting edge

A sharp pointed end

A blade of over eight inches in length (the length of the blade being the straight-line distance from the top of the handle to the tip of the blade)

They also have another feature, such as a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade or spikes.

Superintendent Scott Cowie from Northumbria Police said the amnesty is "important in removing them from society" and "reducing the devastating impact it causes in our communities among victims and their families and loved ones.”

“I would urge anyone who is in possession of one of these zombie-style weapons to arrange to hand it over during the coming weeks and visit one of our stations to do so.

“Once the deadline has passed, anyone found to be in possession of these weapons should expect to face serious consequences, which could include time in prison."

Zombie-style knives and machetes can be handed in at the following stations in the Northumbria Force area:

Southwick in Sunderland

Millbank in South Shields

Gateshead station

Etal Lane and Forth Banks stations in Newcastle

Middle Engine Lane in Wallsend

Alnwick, Bedlington, Berwick and Hexham in Northumberland

