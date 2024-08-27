Sandro Tonali set for Newcastle United return in Carabao Cup after betting ban

Midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to make his Newcastle United return on Wednesday night against Nottingham Forest after serving a ban for betting offences.

The Italian, who signed for Eddie Howe's side at the start of last season, is in the squad for the second-round Carabao Cup tie at the City Ground.

Issues around the 24-year-old's gambling surfaced shortly after he arrived at St James' Park from AC Milan in a £55 million transfer.

As a result, he has only played eight times for the Magpies, scoring his only goal to date in last season's opener against Aston Villa.

Manager Eddie Howe (left) said he is excited for Sandro Tonali's return. Credit: ITV/PA

Whilst Howe has confirmed Tonali's inclusion for the midweek fixture, the manager has admitted there are concerns around a lack of game time.

Tonali has been out of action since last October, when he was banned by the Italian Football Federation for breaching rules in the country's top league, Serie A. World governing body FIFA decided the ban should apply to all football.

Answering questions on whether the Italian will be ready for Wednesday night's fixture, Howe said: “He is fit, he just hasn’t had the most important thing, with the game time. He has done everything else, he has worked incredibly hard to be on top of his fitness.”

The former Bournemouth manager said he imagines Tonali will have "a range of emotions" and "a lot of excitement" going into the match.

He added: "When you have a long time out, you have a long time to analyse and reflect. Now it is just back to doing what he loves. It will be an incredible release for him.

“I want Sandro to come back and enjoy his football. He’s really well liked by his team-mates.”

Tonali scored his only Newcastle goal yet during the 5-1 home win against Aston Villa on the opening day of last season. Credit: PA Images

Newcastle's no. 8, who is expected to partner Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton in midfield, makes his return with the club on four points and sitting sixth in the Premier League after the first two games of the season.

That included a tense 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth on Sunday, where the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out what would have been a last-minute winner for the Cherries.

Tonali will be hoping to make his return to St James' Park this weekend against Spurs.

