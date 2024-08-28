Nobby Solano leaves Blyth Spartans manager role

Newcastle United legend Nolberto Solano has left his role as manager of Blyth Spartans.

The 49-year-old departs the club just over three months after joining on an initial 12-month contract.

Spartans sit second-bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division after a winless start to the season.

The club's assistant manager David Stockdale will take on the role of interim manager ahead of Saturday's FA Cup qualifying tie with West Yorkshire side Campion.

Nolberto 'Nobby' Solano was a fan favourite during two spells at Newcastle United. Credit: PA

Solano became a fan favourite on Tyneside during two spells at St James' Park, making more than 200 appearances for Newcastle United.

In a statement, the club said: "Blyth Spartans can confirm that they have agreed to part ways with Nolberto Solano.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Nobby for his efforts while at Spartans.

"Assistant manager David Stockdale will take charge of the squad as the interim manager ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie."

