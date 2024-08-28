North East Mayor announces specialist unit to tackle child poverty

The North East Mayor has outlined plans to support parents with the cost of childcare and reduce child poverty in the region.

Kim McGuinness says she will create a dedicated Child Poverty Reduction Unit, backed by £500,000 in investment, to develop a strategy to tackle the issue. It would be the first of its kind for an English mayor.

Ms McGuinness says its priority will be to create a Mayor’s Childcare Grant to help parents find or return to work. The grant would be used to 'top up' existing support for families with additional costs during periods like school holidays.

The proposals will be considered by the North East Combined Authority in September.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I want to make the North East the home of real opportunity, however too many children see their potential and life chances stifled by growing up in poverty. That’s simply unacceptable and not something we should not tolerate as a region.

“This is personal for me: I've seen first hand how low pay, insecure work and an inadequate and uncaring benefits system can trap families. It’s a situation that’s all too familiar for families across our region and has worsened over the last 14 years.

“Tackling poverty is a huge challenge, however I’m determined to bring everyone in our region together to turn this around, working with our charities, local authorities, community groups, businesses and the Government to ensure no one is held back by poverty.

“By tackling poverty in the North East, we can ensure everyone benefits from devolution and the investment we’re seeing in the region – creating prosperity and opportunity for all.”

Recent figures showed almost a third of children in the North East region are currently living in poverty, with around 118,000 of those living in the North East Combined Authority area.

The Mayor made the announcement at Love, Amelia, a Sunderland-based charity supporting families living in poverty and hardship across the North East.

Steph Capewell, Chief Executive of Love, Amelia, said: “Even over the last eighteen months, we've seen a huge change in the demand for the charity.

The biggest difference we're seeing is working families - families where they've got one parents or carers in work but just not able to make ends meet.

"So far this year, we've supported about 6,000 children and a quarter of those are from working families. That's over 1,500 children in households where they are working but just still not able to make ends meet. That can be down to a number of reasons. The cost of living crisis has hit families really hard, but it's also families where they're in insecure work, on zero hours contracts and families who just don't have that reliable income.

"If you haven't got the basics to be able to meet your needs, you're not going to be able to grow and thrive and meet your potential that they're capable of.”

The North East Child Poverty Commission has long advocated a cross-agency approach to tackling child poverty. The Commission's chair Beth Farhat welcomed the announcement, but said there remained a great deal of work to do to lift children in the region out of poverty.

She said: "I think this is a fantastic start, but obviously we need to go further and we need meaningful change in the region if we really want to lift thousands of children out of poverty. That includes things like expanding free school meals, making sure we lift the two-child benefit cap, but also making sure we have a universal income guarantee for families.

"Too many families in the North East have too much month left at the end of the money and are really struggling. So anything we can do to ensure that we have income maximisation for those families, to help those children out of poverty but also to give them the best chance in life. Not only for them to fulfil their potential, but also for the region to fulfil our potential as well."

