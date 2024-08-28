Police say they are treating a fire in a County Durham village as arson.

Officers were called to reports of a fire on Front Street in Burnhope shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday 27 August.

A police cordon has remained in place at the scene throughout the afternoon.

The incident also closed the roads in both directions while officers and forensic investigators carried out their enquiries.

Forensic officers have been at the scene throughout the afternoon. Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called shortly after 9.30pm last night (August 27) to an address on Front Street (Holmside Lane), Burnhope following reports of a fire. Thankfully, nobody is believed to have been injured.

"Officers are treating the incident as arson and an investigation is underway.

"Detectives are now appealing for information and anyone with dashcam footage covering the area at the time of the incident."

Anyone who has information that might help officers with their enquiries is urged to contact West Durham CID on 101 quoting incident number 410 of August 27.

