Two seriously injured in North Tyneside crash

Two people have suffered serious injuries in a crash on North Tyneside.

Officers were called to a two-car collision between a Honda Jazz and a Nissan Micra on Hartley Lane, locally known as the Beehive Road, at around 11.10am on Tuesday 28 August.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Nissan Micra, a 90-year-old man, was found to have suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Jazz, a woman aged 83, also suffered serious injuries.

Both drivers remain in hospital.

Police closed the road for a number of hours following the collision and it was closed on Wednesday afternoon to allow for further investigations.

A full investigation has been launched and Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to any motorists who were in the area at the time, and any witnesses who might have dashcam or CCTV footage which can help them understand the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police via private message on social media, through the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.

Dashcam footage can be uploaded via the Northumbria Police website.

Alternatively reports can be made by calling 101.

