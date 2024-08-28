A woman from County Durham who lost her parents in a motorway crash has shared her experience of meeting the man responsible for the collision.

Elaine Sullivan, 57, and 59-year-old David Daglish from Seaham were killed when a lorry driver crashed into their Vauxhall Crossland on the A1(M) near Bowburn.

Paul Mullen, 51, driving a Toyota Hilux, also died in the collision on 15 July 2021.

Lorry driver Ion Nicu Onut, from Galashiels, had been using his phone at the wheel and failed to stop in time for stationary traffic.

At a sentencing hearing in 2022, he was jailed for eight years and 10 months and banned from driving for 14 years following a sentencing hearing in 2022.

Paul Mullen (left) and Elaine's parents David Daglish and Elaine Sullivan (right) were killed in the crash on the A1 near Bowburn in 2021. Credit: Durham Polce

Elaine's daughter Marie Johnson met Onut earlier this year in a meeting set up through Durham Constabulary’s Victim Care and Advice Service.

Onut took part in a documentary about the incident, released by Durham Constabulary to prevent similar tragedies happening in the future.

In a video released by Durham Police, Marie said: "His barrister apologised to the family on his behalf but I wanted to hear it out of his mouth. I wanted to see for myself whether he was being true. You can cry as much as you want in a documentary, but is that genuine? Until you see and hear it for yourself, you can’t pass judgement.

"I wanted him to know the destruction he left behind, I wanted him to know that she left grandchildren behind, the person that they both were. They were people. They weren't a name in the paper.

"In my head I wanted him to be a monster, I wanted him to be a horrible nasty man but when you meet him, you are going 'But you're not? But why are you not this person I wanted you to be. You are just a normal man.'

“It was like having a conversation with a friend about what we’d been through. I never gave it a thought that this man was the man that killed my parents. In another lifetime, we could have been friends."

Ion Onut was sentenced in 2022. Credit: Durham Police

Marie has campaigned to raise awareness about the devastating impact of using a mobile phone at the wheel.

She said: "I felt as though a weight had been lifted off my shoulder as I was able to forgive him. From day one I chose not to hate him. Simply because if you carry hatred it weighs you down.

"I said if my mam and dad were here now they would have given you a cuddle, they would have forgiven you as well. So I got the opportunity, I shouldn't want to make him feel better but I didn't want him to carry this burden with him.

"I also said I can't sit in front of you and say I haven't used my phone when I have been driving, prior to the accident, because I have. I would be a liar if I said otherwise.

"He got caught in a massive way. He was at the scene and got to see everything, he has to sleep at night. I seen that documentary.

"I watched his cab detach and roll down that A1 while it was alight and he came out of that unscathed. I would like to think the documentary had an impact on people but they want to walk with me to school in the morning, during rush-hour and watch how many people are using their mobile.

"Put your phones away because it happens to normal people. I never thought for a million years I would have no parents because of someone using a mobile."

