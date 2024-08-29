Boy found guilty of murder of 15-year-old Holly Newton

A teenage boy has been found guilty of the murder of 15-year-old schoolgirl Holly Newton.

Holly, who was from Haltwhistle, died in hospital after suffering fatal stab wounds in Hexham in January 2023.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, had admitted killing Holly and being in possession of a knife but denied murdering Holly and the unlawful wounding of another teenager.

In court, he claimed he did not intend to hurt Holly and had intended to instead hurt himself with the knife.

However, following a six-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, the jury came to a verdict of guilty of murder, also finding him guilty of another charge of wounding with intent.

The youth will be sentenced on 31 October.

Flowers were laid in the Priestpopple area of Hexham following Holly's death in January 2023. Credit: NCJ Media

Holly's mum Micala Trussler read a statement aloud about her daughter to the courtroom.

She said: "Holly was a beatiful child. She was my firstborn, a clingy child who never left my side. She grew into a funny and happy teenager who would do anything for anyone."

She added: "She fell in love with dancing, it gave her an opportunity to express herself and helped her self confidence enormously, it genuinely made her feel fearless."

She also read a statement outside Court.

Play Brightcove video

Following the verdict, Lynsey Colling, Head of the Crown Court Unit for CPS North East, said: “The killing of Holly Newton has been utterly devastating for her family and our focus throughout this case has been to ensure that the person responsible was brought to justice for his actions.

“A significant challenge for us in the early stages of the case was to establish the defendant’s fitness to plead, which had been raised as an issue by the defence. The Crown instructed specialist psychologists, whose independent assessments persuaded the court that the defendant did, in fact, have the capacity to enter pleas and to stand trial for the allegations made against him”

"Today’s outcome is the result of effective partnership working between the Crown Prosecution Service and Northumbria Police from the very early stages of this investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with Holly’s family, for whom this remains a particularly difficult time, and we only hope that Holly’s family can take some measure of comfort in seeing her killer brought to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...