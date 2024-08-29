Officers are investigating after reports a man attempted to rob two children in Newcastle using a saw.

At around 11am on Tuesday 27 August, officers received a report that a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were walking through City Stadium in Heaton when they were approached by a man who demanded the girl hand over money.

It was reported that he was in possession of a saw with a red handle.

When the children attempted to run, the man grabbed hold of the girl before they both managed to get away.

Nothing was taken, and neither child was injured but they were both left shaken by the experience.

The man is then understood to have made off towards Warwick Street.

Detective Constable Simon King, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the two children and I would like to praise them for coming forward.

“A full investigation into the report has been launched and we are asking anyone with information to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a white man, between 5ft 10in and 5ft 11in tall, who was carrying a red-handled saw.

Detective Constable King added: “We understand people will be anxious about what has happened and we have had an increased presence in the area with officers conducting enquiries.

“We ask those with information – no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be – to get in touch with us so that we can take the appropriate action.”

Any eyewitnesses should contact Northumbria Police through direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the force website or completing a crime update form.

Alternatively, reports can be made by calling 101.

