Dog injured by XL Bully in Stockton

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by an XL Bully in Stockton.

A French Bulldog needed vet treatment after suffering a puncture wound in the incident on the cycle path between Elm Tree Avenue and Darlington Back Lane at around 2:15pm on Saturday 25 August.

The owner of the French Bulldog suffered an injury to his finger.

The owners of the XL Bully are described as a boy aged around 17 years old, of a mixed ethnic appearance. He was wearing a grey coat, black jogging bottoms, a grey top and a hat.

The girl is described as around 15 or 16 years old, of petite height and build with dark, shoulder length hair. She was wearing a pink hoody.

It was reported that the boy made threats towards the owner of the French Bulldog before he and the girl walked off with the dog towards Hinkley Grove and into the estate.

The owner of the attacked dog managed to take a photo of the XL Bully at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information on the dog in the image.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference SE24163299.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...