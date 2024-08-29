Eddie Howe hails Sandro Tonali return as Newcastle seal Carabao Cup progression

Sandro Tonali made his return to competitive action as the Magpies booked a Carabao Cup third round tie with Wimbledon.

The Magpies needed penalties to get past Nottingham Forest, with Italian midfielder Tonali named in Eddie Howe's starting 11 for the first time since he was handed a ten-month suspension for betting breaches.

After a 1-1 stalemate in normal time, a decisive penalty from Sean Longstaff in the shootout ensured Newcastle's progression to the next round and Tonali was seen being warmly embraced by the visiting supporters.

Speaking about his performance, Eddie Howe said: "I thought he did well.

“He was involved in some lovely little passages of play.

“I thought he did well fitness-wise, considering the lack of match action he’s had. I think he can be really pleased with the reception he got from the Newcastle supporters at the end. You could see the amount of Italian flags in the crowd, that embrace with the supporters.

“A lot of emotion coming out from Sandro’s side and, of course, from the supporters’ side back. That connection is so important for any player, and he will be hugely boosted by that.

“But a great day for him, a great return and a positive result.”

Tonali was involved in the buildup for the opening goal of the game, when Joe Willock put the Magpies ahead within 20 seconds of the starting whistle. Forest levelled shortly after the break through new arrival Jota Silva.

In the shootout, the visitors bounced back from Joelinton's spot kick being saved and when Ibrahim Sangare and Taiwo Awoniyi missed their penalties, local lad Sean Longstaff was able to take full advantage.

