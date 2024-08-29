Grandmother, daughter and daughter’s boyfriend admit Middlesbrough disorder

A grandmother, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend have admitted their part in widescale disorder in Middlesbrough.

Jake Wray, 23, stopped cars at a junction and demanded to know if the drivers were “white” or “English” during the unrest on 4 August, a court has previously heard.

His partner, 24-year-old mother-of-two Megan Davison, was captured on CCTV jumping on the roof of a car on Parliament Road.

Meanwhile her mother Amanda Walton, aged 52, was caught on CCTV images walking her dog among the crowd, as well as throwing a missile at a building and damaging a car wing mirror.

All three defendants appeared separately before Teesside Crown Court and each admitted a charge of violent disorder.

Wray, of Seaton Street, Middlesbrough, was identified on the footage by the member of the public who was filming it as it unfolded, a previous hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

During that hearing, the prosecution said he approached drivers at a junction, asked whether they were “white”, or similarly, if they were “English”. The court was told “if they were, he seems to allow them to pass”.

Judge Francis Laird KC said he will deal with Wray, who was subject to a suspended sentence at the time, on September 18, and remanded him in custody.

Walton, of Ashling Way, Middlesbrough, and her daughter who lives with Wray, will be sentenced on September 23.

They were also remanded in custody.

