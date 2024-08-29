Kieran Trippier announces retirement from international football

Kieran Tripper has announced his retirement from international football.

Since making his England debut in 2017, he has amassed 54 international caps, representing his country at four major tournaments.

His time with the national team will perhaps be best remembered for his only international goal, a free kick scored against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup Semi Finals in Russia.

The Newcastle United full back posted the news on Instagram as he thanked his teammates, coaches and the England fans for their support.

In a statement he said: "I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country, let alone achieve 54 caps. It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments.

"I want to say a big thank you to Gareth [Southgate] and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years. Thank you to all my team mates - we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

"I want to wish Lee [Carsley], the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future. And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments."

There have been doubts about the 33-year-old's future with Newcastle United, although head coach Eddie Howe said he is hopeful of keeping the full back as the transfer window deadline on Friday night fast approaches.

Trippier started the Magpie's Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, although he handed over the captaincy once Bruno Guimarães came on to replace the injured Joe Willock.

The full back is expected to be available for Sunday's match at St James' Park against his former team, Spurs.

